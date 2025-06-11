Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Advent sells 0.9% stake in Aditya Birla Capital through block deals

Advent sells 0.9% stake in Aditya Birla Capital through block deals

The private equity firm sold 23.4 million shares at ₹242.65 apiece to mop up ₹568 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Jomei Investments, an affiliate of  Advent International, on Wednesday sold 0.9 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Capital via block deals. The private equity firm sold 23.4 million shares at ₹242.65 apiece to mop up ₹568 crore. Among the buyers were Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal MF and HSBC MF. Shares of AB Capital rose 1.5 per cent to end at ₹246. At the end of March 2025 quarter, Jomei held 3.84 per cent stake in the Birla group firm.
 
HZL declares interim dividend of ₹10 
 
Commodities major Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share. The total dividend outgo for the company will be ₹4,225 crore, of which ₹ 1,180 crore will go to the goverment in the form of tax. The record date for the dividend is June 17. Shares of HZL last closed at ₹519, down 2.8 per cent.
 
 
NSE gets Sebi approval for electricity futures 
 
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch monthly electricity futures contracts.With the launch of monthly electricity futures by NSE aims to provide market participants an effective hedging tools against electricity price volatility and enable a more accurate price signals for the power sector, NSE said in a press release.
   

Topics : SEBI stock market trading Adventz Group NSE Hindustan Zinc

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

