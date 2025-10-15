Bristol Myers Squibb launches heart medication Kopozgo in Indian market

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) on Wednesday announced the launch of Kopozgo (Mavacamten), an oral, selective cardiac myosin inhibitor, in India.
Kopozgo is the first and only oral, selective cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in India for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), BMS said in a statement.
Mavacamten was approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), with an import license issued on March 6, 2025.
"Kopozgo is now available to patients in India. The approval of Kopozgo in India is based on positive efficacy and safety results from two Phase III clinical trials, EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM," the statement said.
Sanjay Sharma, General Manager and Managing Director, BMS India, mentioned, "This breakthrough brings hope to individuals and families facing this condition, giving clinicians a novel therapy to address the unmet need in treatment. Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to advancing cardiovascular care for patients in India".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app