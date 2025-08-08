Friday, August 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM E-drive subsidy scheme extended for 2 years for certain segments

PM E-drive subsidy scheme extended for 2 years for certain segments

Govt extends EV subsidy scheme for e-trucks, buses, ambulances and charging infra till March 2028; support for e-2Ws, e-rickshaws and e-3Ws to end by March 2026

electric vehicle

Launched in October 2024 with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore, the PM E-drive scheme aims to provide subsidies for 2.48 million electric two-wheelers, 3.15 lakh three-wheelers

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has extended the PM E-drive scheme—a programme aimed at accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption and charging infrastructure—for a period of two years for certain segments, including e-trucks, e-ambulances, e-buses and public charging infrastructure. These categories will continue to receive subsidies under the scheme till 31 March 2028.
 
However, subsidies for electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws), electric rickshaws, electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws) and electric carts will end on 31 March 2026, according to a government notification dated 7 August 2025.
 
“This is a fund-limited scheme. Total payout under the scheme shall be limited to the scheme outlay of ₹10,900 crore... The terminal date for registered e-2W, registered e-rickshaws and e-carts, and registered e-3W (L5) shall be 31 March 2026,” the notification stated.
   
The government’s decision to extend the EV incentive scheme offers much-needed relief to slower-moving segments like e-trucks, e-buses, e-ambulances and public charging infrastructure, said Saket Mehra, Partner (Auto & EV Leader), Grant Thornton Bharat. He noted that public charging stations require considerable time for project implementation, particularly after proposals are received from state governments and ministries. He also highlighted that limited manufacturing capacity and slow progress under the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP)—which mandates certain localisation thresholds—have held back the rollout of electric trucks. 

Electric buses face a different bottleneck. Mehra explained that under the PM E-drive scheme, the deployment of e-buses depends on a Payment Security Mechanism (PSM), which is still under formulation. The extension till March 2028 is necessary to accommodate this mechanism’s implementation and the subsequent rollout of buses. As for e-ambulances, he noted that India currently lacks hybrid or electric models in the market, requiring additional time for development and procurement.
 
Launched in October 2024 with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore, the PM E-drive scheme aims to provide subsidies for 2.48 million electric two-wheelers, 3.15 lakh three-wheelers, 5,643 trucks, 14,028 buses and 88,500 charging stations.
 
Saurabh Agarwal, Partner and Automotive Tax Leader, EY India, explained the rationale for the extension. “The adoption in the case of e-trucks and e-ambulances was very limited. The government wanted to give clarity to this segment that subsidies will continue in the long term. Since localisation and adoption in this segment are expected to progress gradually, the industry was hesitant to invest without a clear timeline. This is why the deadline has now been extended.”
 
The PM E-drive scheme offers demand incentives of approximately ₹3,679 crore to support the purchase of electric two-wheelers (₹1,772 crore), three-wheelers (₹907 crore), ambulances (₹500 crore) and trucks (₹500 crore). Additionally, ₹7,171 crore has been allocated for electric buses (₹4,391 crore), charging infrastructure (₹2,000 crore) and testing facilities (₹780 crore).

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

