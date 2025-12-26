Castrol India well placed for growth, but rich valuations cap sharp upside

BP’s sale of a 65 per cent stake in Castrol Group Holding (CGHL), which owns a 51 per cent stake in Castrol India, to Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm, has led to traders focusing on Castrol India. BP intends to use the cash proceeds from this transaction to reduce its overall debt levels.

What is the structure of the BP–Stonepeak transaction?

As part of the transaction, the entire 100 per cent stake of CGHL will be transferred to a joint venture of Stonepeak and BP, with BP holding a minority 35 per cent stake. As required by Sebi, the acquirer has made an open offer for a 26 per cent public shareholding in Castrol India at Rs 194 per share. The stock has already traded up to the offer price.