Sebi rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea over Yes Bank investments

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday rejected a plea by Anil Ambani to settle charges in the Yes Bank case, which can expose him to a penalty of close to ₹1,828 crore, reported Reuters.
According to the documents reviewed by the agency, the investment was made in exchange for loans from Yes Bank to other group companies.
The Yes Bank case is about the ₹2,150 crore invested by Ambani' Reliance Mutual Fund between 2016-2019 in Yes Bank's additional tier-1 bonds. These bonds were written off when the bank declared insolvency in 2020.