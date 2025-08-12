Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea over Yes Bank investments

Sebi rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea over Yes Bank investments

According to the documents reviewed by Reuters, the investment was made in exchange for loans from Yes Bank to other group companies

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

Industrialist Anil Ambani | Photo: Reuters

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday rejected a plea by Anil Ambani to settle charges in the Yes Bank case, which can expose him to a penalty of close to ₹1,828 crore, reported Reuters.

According to the documents reviewed by the agency, the investment was made in exchange for loans from Yes Bank to other group companies.

The Yes Bank case is about the ₹2,150 crore invested by Ambani' Reliance Mutual Fund between 2016-2019 in Yes Bank's additional tier-1 bonds. These bonds were written off when the bank declared insolvency in 2020.

 

YES Bank Anil Ambani

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

