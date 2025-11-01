Home / Companies / News / Coal India output dips 9.8% in Oct, offtake declines 5.9% amid weak demand

Coal India output dips 9.8% in Oct, offtake declines 5.9% amid weak demand

Coal offtake during the month also fell 5.9% to 58.3 MT, according to provisional data released by the company on Saturday

Coal India
During April-October 2025, the coal major's cumulative production stood at 385.3 MT, down 4.5 per cent from the year-ago period, while total offtake fell 2.4 per cent to 415.3 MT.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal India Ltd has reported a 9.8 per cent year-on-year decline in production to 56.4 million tonnes in October, marking a continued slump in operational performance, amid subdued demand and post-monsoon challenges.

Coal offtake during the month also fell 5.9 per cent to 58.3 MT, according to provisional data released by the company on Saturday.

During April-October 2025, the coal major's cumulative production stood at 385.3 MT, down 4.5 per cent from the year-ago period, while total offtake fell 2.4 per cent to 415.3 MT.

Meanwhile, Coal India has appointed Sanoj Kumar Jha as interim Chairman-cum-Managing Director with effect from November 1, following the superannuation of P M Prasad. The date also marks the company's foundation day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dharan Infra-EPC signs ₹215 crore supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower

Jeddah-Hyderabad IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'human bomb' threat

Nissan Motor India October sales touch 9,675 units on festive demand

Maruti Suzuki Oct sales up 7% to 2,20,894 units on strong domestic demand

M&M records 26% growth in overall auto sales to over 120K units in October

Topics :Company NewsCoal Indiacoal output

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story