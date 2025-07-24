Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / 'Serious' safety violations: DGCA issues 4 show cause notices to Air India

One of the notices was based on Air India’s voluntary disclosure dated June 20, which revealed that the airline operated four ultra long-range flights in April and May with fewer cabin crew members than the regulatory minimum of 15.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued four show-cause notices to Air India over repeated violations of cabin crew deployment, training lapses, rest regulations, and operational oversight that compromise flight safety.
 
The notices point to “serious” breaches, including operating ultra long-haul flights with fewer cabin crew than mandated, deploying personnel with expired competency certifications, failing to follow required simulator training timelines, and violating crew duty and rest period norms.
 
The regulator has held multiple senior executives accountable and asked the airline to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated.
 
The enforcement action comes weeks after the AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, wherein 260 people were killed, prompting the regulator to intensify its review of the airline’s safety practices. 
 

One of the notices was based on Air India’s voluntary disclosure dated June 20, which revealed that the airline operated four ultra long-range flights in April and May with fewer cabin crew members than the regulatory minimum of 15. On flights AI126 and AI188 on April 27, only 12 and 14 crew members were deployed, respectively. AI190 on April 28 had 14 crew, and AI126 on May 2 again flew with only 12 crew. These flights violated regulated rules that deal with crew fatigue risk management. The DGCA called this a serious breach of norms and held the airline’s Director of Cabin Safety responsible.
 
“Such non-compliance represents a serious breach of regulatory requirements and raises concerns about the safety management and operational oversight within your organisation,” the DGCA stated in the first notice.
 
A second notice, based on a disclosure dated June 21, flagged three separate violations involving cabin crew operating flights without valid competency cards. One crew member flew on April 10 and 11 despite a lapsed certification, another served on multiple flights between February and May under similar conditions, and a third operated a flight on December 1, 2024, after deploying an emergency slide, which disqualifies them from flying without undergoing a requalification process. The regulator held the Chief of Safety and Training Management accountable.
 
When asked about these notices, an Air India spokesperson said, "We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers."
 
The third notice from the DGCA to Air India listed 19 instances of training-related lapses involving pilots. These included a 114-day gap between simulator training and a release check, premature release of pilots before completing required sessions, and multiple cases of night operations clearance violations. The Director of Training was called out for failing to ensure compliance with training oversight mechanisms. 
 
The fourth notice related to three instances of violations in crew duty and weekly rest requirements, reported by the airline itself on June 20. Two of the breaches occurred on June 24, 2024, and one on June 13, 2025. These were found to contravene regulations that govern crew fatigue and scheduling.
 
“Despite repeated warnings and enforcement action of non-compliance in the past, systemic issues related to compliance monitoring, crew planning, and training governance (remain) unresolved,” the fourth notice mentioned. The Director of Flight Operations, Pankul Mathur, was held responsible.
 
In all four cases, the DGCA has given the airline 14 to 15 days to respond. If Air India fails to reply within the stipulated time, the regulator has said it will proceed with enforcement action based on the available evidence.

Topics : DGCA Air India Aviation aviation sector in India

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

