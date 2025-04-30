Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Orient Green Power Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 15 cr as revenue up 15%

Orient Green Power Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 15 cr as revenue up 15%

The board has also approved the reappointment of Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi as Chairman, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the company for 5 years with effect from November 3, 2025

Orient Green Power Company

OGPL is an independent power producer of renewable energy in India. | File photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) on Wednesday said its consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 15.09 crore in March quarter FY25.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 25.25 crore in January-March FY24, it said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 41.47 crore from Rs 35.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has also approved the reappointment of Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi as Chairman, Non-Executive & Independent Director of the company for 5 years with effect from November 3, 2025.

OGPL is an independent power producer of renewable energy in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta Q4FY25 results: Profit surges 154% to ₹3,483 cr on higher volumes

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals with the Bengaluru-based company, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care, which will be among the top three players in India with 38 hospitals and a presence i

Aster DM acquires 5% stake in QCIL via Rs 849 cr share swap deal

IKEA

Ikea launches its first 'Plan & Order Point' service in India

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

Japan's Rakuten to invest $100 mn in India, increase hiring: India unit CEO

Renewable energy, climate

Inox Green to handle operations, maintenance for 675 MWp solar projects

Topics : Orient Green Power Orient Green Power Company Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon