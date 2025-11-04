Tata Steel to sell Jajpur ferro alloy plant to IMFA for ₹610 crore

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it has signed an asset transfer agreement with Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) for the sale of its ferro alloy plant at Jajpur, Odisha, for a base consideration of Rs 610 crore.

What does the Tata Steel-IMFA deal involve?

The transaction is expected to be completed within three months, subject to requisite approvals, the company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, IMFA said the acquisition would add 99 MVA of furnace capacity — comprising 66 MVA of existing capacity and 33 MVA under construction — making it India’s largest and the world’s sixth-largest ferro alloy producer with a total capacity exceeding 0.5 million tonnes.