Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Electric mobility right step in right direction for country: M&M CEO

Electric mobility right step in right direction for country: M&M CEO

The right direction for the country is EV focus and we believe that is what the government should support, he said

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, M&M
The Mumbai-based auto major noted that supporting electric mobility is in the best interest of the nation.
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday came out strongly in support of electric mobility terming it a right step in the right direction for the country.

The Mumbai-based auto major noted that supporting electric mobility is in the best interest of the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The right direction for the country is EV focus and we believe that is what the government should support," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director and CEO for auto and farm director Rajesh Jejurikar told reporters here.

He was responding to a query regarding the company's stand on the Uttar Pradesh government announcing registration waivers for hybrid vehicles.

The Uttar Pradesh government has come out with a full road tax waiver on the purchase of a hybrid car in the state.

The move has been opposed by various automakers investing in electric mobility fearing other states could also follow the suit.

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim to launch India's first AI chip by 2026

Ola Electric unveils 'Bharat' battery cell, promises faster charging

Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol to get $23 million in annual equity awards

Ola Cabs rebranded to Ola Consumer, CEO Aggarwal launches loyalty program

New surrender norms may chip away at Max Life Insurance's VNB margins

"We are at a stage where we believe that the EV roadmap can be very strong with the right product and that's in the best interest of the nation and that is the stated national priority and we are very focussed on it," Jejurikar said.

Hybrid vehicles are powered by an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors, which use energy stored in batteries.

For long, the companies manufacturing hybrid vehicles have been seeking parity in terms of taxation with electric vehicles.

Currently, the total tax incidence on hybrid vehicles in the country is 43 per cent, which is inclusive of GST, while battery electric vehicles attract a tax of about 5 per cent.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

M&M launches Thar Roxx, targets to rule above Rs 12.5 lakh category

Premium

Festivals hold promise but passenger vehicle sales may stay flat in FY25

M&M in talks with Kerala govt to set up electric vehicle manufacturing unit

M&M, Shaanxi to set up $3 bn JV for India plant, await govt's nod

Ambani, Bajaj, Birla collectively hold $460 bn, equating to Singapore's GDP

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraM&MElectric Vehicles

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story