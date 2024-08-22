ESIC adds 2.167 mn new members in June, 7% higher than previous yr

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 21.67 lakh new workers under its ESI scheme in June 2024, which is about 7 per cent higher as compared to the year-ago period, showed the latest payroll data.

The ESIC had added 2.027 million new members in June 2023, a labour ministry statement said.

Of the total 2.167 million employees added during the month, 1.058 million workers accounting for around 49 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years, it said.

Also, the net enrolment of female members was 4.32 lakh in June 2024.