Foxconn names Robert Wu as India head; V Lee moves to global role

Apple vendor Foxconn has elevated India representative V Lee to a global role for business development, and has moved Sharp CEO Robert Wu to lead operations in the country, according to official information.

Under Lee, Foxconn India business crossed $20 billion and the headcount of the company grew close to 80,000.

Foxconn India Representative has been changed due to regular rotation reasons. Foxconn India Representative is now Robert Wu, effective this week. Prior to this role, Wu was CEO of SHARP Corp, a Foxconn subsidiary in Japan that is known for over a century of technological innovation, according to information from Foxconn.