Foxconn names Robert Wu as India head; V Lee moves to global role

Apple vendor Foxconn has elevated India representative V Lee to a global role for business development, and has moved Sharp CEO Robert Wu to lead operations in the country, according to official information.
Under Lee, Foxconn India business crossed $20 billion and the headcount of the company grew close to 80,000.
Foxconn India Representative has been changed due to regular rotation reasons. Foxconn India Representative is now Robert Wu, effective this week. Prior to this role, Wu was CEO of SHARP Corp, a Foxconn subsidiary in Japan that is known for over a century of technological innovation, according to information from Foxconn.
Foxconn India Representative is the company's most senior representative role in the country for Foxconn Headquarters.
According to a social media post, Lee has been appointed Assistant Vice President in the Chairman's Office, as Business Development at Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). Lee served as India Representative for over four years.
Wus appointment is effective from this present week . The appointment has come at a time when the electronics manufacturing segment in the country is going through an uncertain period due to US tariffs and informal restrictions imposed by China on India.
Industry players continue to await clarity on tariffs for electronics shipments to the US from India, which remains exempt due to a pending review of a specific section.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app