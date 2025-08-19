Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: August 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 19. Here is a detailed guide for players to follow to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for August 19, giving players access to exclusive rewards like special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
 
Since these codes come with expiry limits and restricted redemptions, it’s best to use them at the earliest before they run out.
 
Listed below are the working codes along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim and collect your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 19 are:
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR
  • FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  • FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
  • FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U
  • FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
When a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code contains diamonds or gold, they are credited instantly to the account.
 
Players can unlock exclusive, time-limited rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades through these codes.
Since each code supports only 500 redemptions per day and typically stays valid for just twelve hours, it’s important to redeem them quickly before they expire.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

