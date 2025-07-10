Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging biz unit

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging biz unit

Nandakumar brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning the automotive, electric mobility, digital innovation, and social impact sectors, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has appointed Kausalya Nandakumar as Chief Business Officer - Emerging Mobility Business Unit, with immediate effect.

In this role, Nandakumar will report to Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, and will be responsible for steering the strategic direction and growth of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility business - Vida -- as the company accelerates its transformation towards sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions.

Nandakumar brings nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning the automotive, electric mobility, digital innovation, and social impact sectors, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

 

Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer of Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd, she led the operational readiness and go-to-market strategy for the company's electric SUV business valued at $ 9.8 billion, it added. 

Earlier in her career, she headed Business Transformation for Mahindra's Farm Division and was instrumental in building Krish-e - the company's farming-as-a-service platform.

Nandakumar replaces Swadesh Srivastava, who has resigned from the two-wheeler major.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

