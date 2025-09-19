Hero Realty buys land in Mohali for over Rs 260 cr to build project

Hero Realty has purchased 8.71 acre land in Mohali for over Rs 260 crore to develop a real estate project.

The company, through its entity Vikas Parks Pvt Ltd, has acquired a prime land parcel spanning 8.71 acre in Sector 99, Mohali, through an auction conducted by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Hero Realty said in a statement.

Hero Realty has bought this land for Rs 262.75 crore.

Rohit Kishore, CEO of Hero Realty, said, "Mohali has always been a strategically important market for us." The company is developing a 18.5 acre project in Sector 88, Mohali. It has already delivered 544 units across seven towers in Phase 1 and has also started handing over possessions of Phase 2, which has another 650 units. The third phase has been launched recently.