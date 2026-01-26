HPCL bets big on renewables and biofuels to meet 2040 net-zero target

State-owned oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) plans to aggressively invest in renewables, biofuels and net-zero projects as part of a larger plan to achieve its net zero emissions target by 2040.

Green energy-related projects would account for around 36 per cent of the company’s capital expenditure amounting to Rs 28,000 crore planned for the five-year period ending 2027-28, the company said in an investor presentation. It is planning an overall capex of around Rs 77,000 crore during the period.

HPCL’s capex spending includes 15 per cent for gas projects, 8 per cent for renewables, 4 per cent for biofuels, 3 per cent for electric vehicle (EV) or alternate fuels and 6 per cent for net zero projects. The remaining capex will be allocated across segments, with 7 per cent earmarked for non-fuel businesses, 5 per cent for petrochemicals, and the bulk 52 per cent directed towards its core petroleum operations.

The focus on green projects is a major shift in HPCL’s capex strategy as the company spent less than 2 per cent on enhancing biofuels and renewable capacities and only around 5 per cent on enhancing the city gas distribution (CGD) network in the previous five years through 2023-24. To meet net-zero targets, HPCL aims to boost its biofuel capacity to 300 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) by 2027-28 from 12.06 TMT in 2024-25. HPCL plans to build a 100 kilolitres per day (klpd) 2G ethanol biorefinery at Bathinda, Punjab, at a project cost of Rs 1,421 crore, among several other biofuel projects.