Marico to buy majority stake in 4700BC from PVR INOX for ₹226.8 cr

Marico has entered a definitive agreement to buy PVR INOX’s 93.27 per cent stake in Zea Maize Private Limited (ZMPL), which owns the gourmet popcorn brand 4700BC, in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of ₹226.8 crore.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 30 days, Marico said in its stock exchange filing.

The FMCG major also said in the exchange filing: “The company has the right to acquire the remaining stake in Zea Maize after completion of three years from the execution date at a consideration to be determined at such time, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, requisite approvals, and terms and conditions under the definitive agreements.”

PVR INOX invested in the brand more than a decade ago, and 4700BC has entered its next phase of growth and needs a sharper FMCG focus, deeper distribution reach, and accelerated new product launches, the movie exhibitor said in its release. “Over the years, the brand has built a strong multichannel presence spanning modern retail, digital commerce and institutional commerce. This business has successfully grown outside cinemas and has become an FMCG brand,” Gaurav Sharma, chief financial officer, PVR INOX, told Business Standard. He added that the brand has reached a scale where the next phase of growth requires deeper FMCG capabilities such as a wide distribution network and product expansion capabilities. “At PVR INOX, we feel we have played our role in nurturing the brand, and at this stage the brand is better supported by a large FMCG platform like Marico,” Sharma said.

He also said that the transaction represents a timely monetisation of a non-core asset for the company and an opportunity to unlock shareholder value. PVR INOX will use the proceeds of the sale to reduce its debt and also invest in its core business of cinema exhibition, Sharma said. “The investment in 4700BC aligns well with Marico’s ambition to participate in fast-growing food categories through distinctive, future-ready brands. We see immense potential in 4700BC as a premium snacking brand with deep consumer connect and proven execution. Together, we will tap the opportunity to leverage our existing scale in foods to broaden the brand’s presence across channels, while staying true to its consumer-first ethos and harnessing its top-notch innovation capabilities,” Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico, said in its release.