Mahindra expands Chennai research valley with ₹196 crore investment

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday announced the expansion of its Advanced Research and Development Centre and additional testing facilities at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai, with a fresh investment of around ₹196 crore.

The expansion, aimed at strengthening Mahindra’s engineering, product development and testing capabilities, is expected to be operational within the current calendar year and create employment opportunities for about 2,000 additional professionals across engineering, research and technical roles.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa attended the ceremony for the expanded facility. Mahindra said the move reinforces Chennai’s position as a strategic hub for automotive research and innovation and aligns with its focus on Make in India.