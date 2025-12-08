IBM boosts cloud computing push with nearly $11 billion Confluent deal

IBM said on Monday it will buy data infrastructure company Confluent in a deal valued at $11 billion, ramping up its cloud-computing offerings to capitalize on an AI-driven demand boom.

Big Blue, under CEO Arvind Krishna, has doubled down on M&As to beef up its cloud and software business - a high-growth, high-margin area - as customers invest to upgrade their digital infrastructure to house complex artificial intelligence applications.

Mountain View, California-based Confluent provides technology needed to manage massive, real-time data streams for artificial intelligence models.

"IBM and Confluent together will enable enterprises to deploy generative and agentic AI better and faster," Krishna said in a statement.

"With the acquisition of Confluent, IBM will provide the smart data platform for enterprise IT, purpose-built for AI." The offer price of $31 per share represents a premium of around 34% to Confluent's last close. Confluent's shares surged nearly 30%, while IBM rose about 2% in early trading. The Confluent stock is up nearly 44% since October 7, the last trading session before Reuters reported that the company was exploring a sale after attracting acquisition interest. STRING OF ACQUISITIONS IBM has long turned to deal-making to gain scale and fend off competition, especially in cloud computing.