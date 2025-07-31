Imax lures more viewers as premium demand rises across metro cities

Big screen means good business: audience demand for large-format screens, mostly IMAX, is helping cinema companies like PVR INOX and Cinépolis India fill up theatres.

The trend comes at a time when viewers have access to a wide range of digital content at home, but still go to theatres for a “premium cinematic experience”. To entertain them, the number of films digitally remastered for release in India increased by about 15-20 per cent from January to June compared with the same period last year, according to Cinépolis India. PVR INOX said 23 films were released in IMAX format in the first six months of 2025 and 19 in the same period last year. IMAX, short for Image MAXimum, is a comprehensive cinematic system that employs high-resolution cameras, large-format film and digital media, and advanced projection to deliver an immersive viewing experience. In India, most films are digitally remastered to be released in IMAX format, rather than being shot or filmed in the format.

“We’re witnessing a consistent surge in audience demand for IMAX screenings, particularly for high-octane, spectacle-driven films. Metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune continue to lead the demand curve,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director of PVR INOX, which has 25 IMAX auditoriums, the most in India. “These cities host some of our most successful IMAX properties, with near-full occupancy for major releases. The appetite for premium cinematic experiences is steadily growing, and IMAX remains at the forefront of that consumer preference,” he said. Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinépolis India, said 30 to 35 Hollywood movies are released in IMAX annually, but in India the number is between six to 10 titles. However, the Indian audience engagement with IMAX films has significantly increased, he said. Pune, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai drive the demand in the segment for Cinépolis India, which operates five IMAX screens.

“We anticipate that upcoming releases such as War 2 will generate substantial demand for IMAX viewing experiences,” said Sampat. Some IMAX-format Bollywood films this year include Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, The Diplomat starring John Abraham, and Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. War 2, Yash Raj Films’ spy movie starring Hrithik Roshan, will be released in IMAX format. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, fantasy adventure How to Train Your Dragon, James Gunn-directed Superman, and the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt are Hollywood films that have helped the demand for IMAX as well. “This trend reflects the industry's growing recognition of the IMAX format’s value proposition and the increasing availability of post-production enhancement technologies,” Sampat said.

Vipul Shah, chairman and managing director of Sunshine Pictures, said improved availability of IMAX screens and premium services justify higher ticket pricing: audiences are willing to pay when the cinematic scale warrants it. Bijli agreed with Shah’s statement, noting that the IMAX release of a movie can contribute up to 25 per cent of the film’s overall box office revenue. Movie trade analyst Girish Wankhede said that ticket prices for IMAX films range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400. “From a production standpoint, unless a film is shot using IMAX cameras, the cost of converting a regular film to IMAX is not prohibitively high. Currently, India has very limited access to IMAX cameras…perhaps just one or two, which makes shooting natively in the format a rarity,” said Shah. “But as the number of IMAX screens continues to grow and filmmakers look for ways to attract audiences back to theatres, we’re likely to see more films being shot specifically for IMAX in the future.”