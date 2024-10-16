Business Standard
No bomb found aboard Air India Express plane, says Singapore police

No bomb found aboard Air India Express plane, says Singapore police

The police said it found no bomb after completing security checks at Changi Airport on the low-cost carrier's aircraft from the Indian city of Madurai

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

The flight escorted by two F-15 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) landed at 10.04 pm. (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Press Trust of India Singapore
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

No bomb was found aboard an Air India Express plane which landed in Singapore more than an hour after its scheduled arrival time, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said it found no bomb after completing security checks at Changi Airport on the low-cost carrier's aircraft from the Indian city of Madurai.

The airline received an e-mail about a bomb on flight AXB684 scheduled to land at Changi Airport in Singapore at 8.50 pm on Tuesday.

The flight escorted by two F-15 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) landed at 10.04 pm.

 

The police said they were informed of the bomb threat at 8.25 pm and completed checks after the plane landed, reported The Straits Times.

Investigations are ongoing and action will be taken against those who intentionally caused public alarm, the police said.

Flight tracker Flightradar24 showed the plane was circling for about an hour east of Singapore before landing.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a Facebook post said: Two of our RSAF's F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas to finally land safely at Singapore's Changi Airport at around 10.04 pm tonight. Our Ground Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also activated.

The plane was handed to the airport police when it landed, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Singapore air india express

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

