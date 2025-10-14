Q2 results today: Tech Mahindra, Bank of Maharashtra, 20 others on Oct 14

Other companies expected to declare Q2 results today include Persistent Systems, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient DLM, Infomedia Press, and Prabhat Technologies.

Just Dial Q2 results

Just Dial Ltd reported a 22.47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹119.44 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹154.07 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to ₹303.07 crore.

Mobile accounted for 87.3 per cent of traffic, with a 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Total active listings reached 51.2 million, up 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Total expenses rose 5.75 per cent to ₹229.36 crore, while total income, including other income, fell 5.53 per cent to ₹376.37 crore.

HCLTech Q2 results

HCLTech reported a flat net profit of ₹4,235 crore in Q2FY26, unchanged from the year-ago period, while revenue grew 10.7 per cent to ₹31,492 crore, driven by strong performance in financial services and technology verticals.