Home / Companies / News / ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

ITC will hold a 40 per cent stake in ITC Hotels, and the rest 60 per cent, will be held by the shareholders of the company proportionate to their shareholding

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

FMCG giant ITC on Monday announced that it had received in-principle approval from the board of directors to demerge its hotel business. Under the new arrangement, a new entity called ITC Hotels Ltd will be incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd.

ITC will hold a 40 per cent stake in ITC Hotels, and the company's shareholders will hold the remaining 60 per cent proportionate to their shareholding.

"After due consideration, the board accorded its in-principle approval to the demerger of Hotels Business under a scheme of arrangement, with the company holding a stake of about 40 per cent in the new entity and the balance shareholding of about 60 per cent to be held directly by the Company's shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in the Company," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The scheme of arrangement shall be placed for approval of the Board at its next meeting to be convened on 14th August 2023. Appropriate announcements and public disclosures in accordance with the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable laws will be made as necessary," it added.

The application for incorporation of ITC Hotels is in the process of being filed and will be completed once the ministry of corporate affairs approves its incorporation.

The company added that the demerger would help the new entity in attracting "appropriate investors and strategic partners/ collaborations whose investment strategies and risk profiles are aligned more sharply with the hospitality industry".

"In addition, it will unlock the value of the Hotels Business for the Company's shareholders by providing them a direct stake in the new entity along with an independent market-driven valuation thereof," it said.

ITC runs 120 hotels and 11,600 keys across over 70 locations in the country.

On Monday, as of 2:25 pm, ITC was trading 2.17 per cent in the red at Rs 479.20 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

RIL up 4%; sets July 20 as record date for share allotment in Jio Financial

Motherson to acquire Dr Schneider Group; transaction valued at euro 118.3mn

Motherson to acquire assets, shares of Dr Schneider Group entities

Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product

Canara Bank reports profit surge of 75% to Rs 3,535 cr in June quarter

Swiggy set to buy back Esops worth $50 million from its 2,000 employees

Topics :ITCITC HotelsFMCG sectorBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story