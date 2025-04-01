Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio extends offers; check how fans can watch IPL for free on JioHotstar

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will run from March 22 to May 25, 2025

IPL 2025 opening ceremony

IPL 2025 (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s cricket carnival, the Indian Premier League, is up and running with its 18th edition. The newest edition has fans on their toes as the three original teams of the tournament that are yet to win the trophy—RCB, PBKS, and DC—are the only three teams so far to remain undefeated, while five-time champions CSK and MI, along with defending champions KKR, have each lost two games after three matches.
 
The latest edition of IPL 2025 is streaming exclusively on the new OTT platform JioHotstar and, unlike previous editions, fans cannot watch the matches for free. However, to counter the issue, Jio launched a special recharge plan that gives fans access to IPL matches on JioHotstar for free once again before the start of the tournament. 
 
 
According to the offers, fans needed to buy a new Jio SIM or recharge their existing numbers with special plans till March 31. However, given the popularity of the tournament, Jio has now decided to extend the offer till April 15.
 
Jio’s IPL special recharge plans and offers

Jio prepaid plans with free JioHotstar access
Plan Price Data Benefits Voice/SMS JioHotstar Access Additional Notes
Add-on Plan Rs 100 5GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Most affordable; for users with an active base plan
Jio Cricket Data Pack Rs 195 15GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Ideal for those seeking extra data with Hotstar access
Comprehensive Plan Rs 949 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 84 days Includes JioCloud; full prepaid pack with OTT and telecom benefits
 
What’s included in Jio’s unlimited offer?
 
90-day free JioHotstar on TV and mobile in 4K
 
Jio users can enjoy uninterrupted cricket action with a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription, available on both TV and mobile in 4K resolution. This allows fans to watch every match of the season live, ensuring they do not miss a single moment of the excitement. Whether at home or on the go, users can experience high-quality streaming without any additional cost.
 
50-day free JioFiber / AirFiber trial for home
 
Jio is also offering a 50-day free trial of its high-speed JioFiber and JioAirFiber services, providing an enhanced home entertainment experience. This trial includes access to over 800 TV channels, 11 OTT apps, and unlimited WiFi, ensuring smooth and immersive cricket viewing in 4K. With ultra-fast connectivity and seamless streaming, users can enjoy lag-free matches and superior home entertainment like never before. 
 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

