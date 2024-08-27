JSW Neo Energy bags 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project from from MSEDCL

JSW Energy on Tuesday said its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of award (LoA) for setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

The 200 MW wind-solar hybrid power project was awarded to JSW Neo Energy in a tariff-based competitive bid, a JSW Energy statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As a result of this capacity award, the company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 17.2 GW, which includes a total locked-in hybrid capacity of 2.9 GW (including FDRE), the statement said.

JSW Energy has a total locked-in generation capacity of 17.2 GW comprising 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 7.3 GW (PPAs signed for 2.3 GW).