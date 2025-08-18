LIC launches nationwide campaign to revive lapsed insurance policies

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said it has launched a nationwide campaign to revive lapsed individual insurance policies, effective from 18 August to 17 October.

LIC is offering concession on late fees of up to 30 per cent, or a maximum of ₹5,000, for all non-linked insurance plans.

Under the special campaign, policies can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium, subject to policy terms and conditions. Policies that lapsed during the premium-paying term but have not completed the policy term are eligible for revival under this campaign, the insurer said.