HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know

HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know

Customers should plan payments and transactions to avoid inconvenience, says lender

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank has announced a four-hour planned downtime on Sunday, June 8, during which several digital services will be unavailable temporarily as systems are upgraded.
 

When and what will be affected?

 
The downtime will be from 2.30 am to 6.30 am (IST), according to an official communication from the bank.
 
During this period, the following services will be impacted:
 
  • UPI transactions linked to HDFC Bank savings and current accounts 
  • UPI payments made using RuPay credit cards issued by HDFC Bank 
  • HDFC Mobile Banking app-based UPI services 
  • UPI transactions via third-party apps (TPAPs) that are supported by HDFC Bank 
  • Merchant UPI transactions routed through HDFC Bank
 
The bank said that only the services mentioned above will be paused and normal operations will resume immediately after the maintenance window.
 
 

What should customers do

 
Customers who rely on UPI for bill payments, shopping, or merchant settlements are advised to plan their transactions before or after the maintenance window. This is particularly important for businesses and professionals who may need seamless transaction support during that timeframe.

If urgent transfers are required, customers can use internet banking or debit/credit card payments.
 
While the disruption is temporary, HDFC Bank's scheduled maintenance underscores the growing dependence on digital banking platforms, particularly UPI. Such periodic upgrades are crucial to ensure long-term service stability and security, especially given the surge in online transactions across India.
 
The bank has assured users that the move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and has thanked customers for their patience and cooperation.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

