Liquidnitro Games raises $5.25mn in seed round led by Nexus Venture

Hyderabad-based Liquidnitro Games said on Wednesday it has raised $5.25 million in a seed round funding led by Nexus Venture Partners , with participation from international angel investors.

The funds will be used to build a studio, invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies, and boost production pipelines. Liquidnitro uses data, AI and technology-driven insights to “craft fun and engaging experiences for players'', said the company in a statement. It works with gaming studios and intellectual property (IP) owners to help “unlock growth, profitability, and expansion into new markets''.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The games industry is going through a massive shift worldwide. Live services and game production will look significantly different in the coming years, shaped by new technologies, AI, and untapped growth markets," said Sandeep Kowdley, chief executive officer of Liquidnitro.

Liquidnitro was founded in December 2023 by Kowdley, Krishna Dhanekula, Arun Kunchala and Suresh Manthena, who are all former Electronic Arts veterans. They have experience in running multi-year live services on iconic titles and franchises like Bejeweled, Tetris, Plants vs Zombies, Need for Speed, Real Racing and The Sims.

"India's talent pool offers a strategic advantage, allowing us to pioneer geo-adapted production and live services, unlocking huge value for global publishers. With our unique model, we're poised to revolutionise the games industry on a global scale, driving growth and innovation while tapping into new and diverse markets," said Sameer Brij Verma of Nexus Venture Partners.

The games industry is valued at more than $200 billion and will grow significantly as new markets like India drive expansion, said Liquidnitro.

"With 3 billion and growing mobile players globally, data-driven insights are crucial for truly understanding the diverse audience. I strongly believe that happy, passionate teams are the ones who can transform insights into fun, engaging experiences for players. Long-term success in live services isn't about a few big updates – it's about constant, creative evolution," said Kowdley.

International angel investors in the seed round are gaming industry veterans in the United States, Canada, the European Union and India.