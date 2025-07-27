Home / Companies / News / Lodha Developers plans to launch ₹17,000 cr worth housing projects in FY26

Lodha Developers' sales bookings increased by 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,450 crore during Q1 of this financial year

Lodha group, Macrotech developers
Lodha Developers' consolidated profit after tax rose 42 per cent to ₹675.1 crore for the first quarter of FY26. | Image: Lodha group website
Himanshu Thakur
Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Mumbai-based real estate company Lodha Developers maintains its bullish stance on housing market growth as it targets launching ₹17,000 crore worth of residential projects by this financial year.
 
Sushil Kumar Modi, Executive Director (Finance), Lodha Developers, told PTI that the Union Budget's income tax relief and reduction in interest rates on home loans will create more demand for residential properties.
 
Modi said, "We remain on track and are therefore confident of achieving ₹21,000 crore in pre-sales guidance for the current fiscal year."
 
The company added five new projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹22,700 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY26), as announced in an investor presentation.
 
"At the beginning of this fiscal, we had estimated the launch of ₹18,000 crore worth of projects, but with the acquisition of five land parcels in the June quarter," Modi added. 
 
In Q1 FY26, the real estate firm launched housing projects worth ₹8,000 crore and targets launching ₹25,000 crore worth of real estate projects in the entire FY26, leaving ₹17,000 crore worth of projects to be launched over the next three quarters.
 
Lodha Developers' sales bookings increased by 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,450 crore during Q1 of this financial year.
 
The company's biggest market for new projects in the FY26 pipeline is MMR (South Central), with an estimated GDV of ₹3,570 crore. The realtor's total estimated GDV for the new projects is ₹13,330 crore in the current FY, as per its investor presentation data.
 
While the total estimated GDV, combining new projects with existing ones, for this FY is ₹17,060 crore.
 
Modi also stated that launches and sales tend to rise during the second half of the financial year due to the Indian festival season.
 
Moreover, Lodha Developers' consolidated profit after tax rose 42 per cent to ₹675.1 crore for the first quarter of FY26.
 
While its total income grew to ₹3,624.7 crore in Q1 FY26, it had reported ₹2,918.3 crore in income during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 
In terms of operational performance, the company's collections grew by 7 per cent YoY to ₹2,880 crore in Q1 FY26.
 
The company aims to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20 per cent in pre-sales, from FY25, targeting ₹50,000 crore by FY31. 
 

Lodha Developers Real Estate Q1 results

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

