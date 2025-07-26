Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Lodha Developers Q1FY26 results: Profit grows 42% to Rs 674 crore

Lodha Developers Q1FY26 results: Profit grows 42% to Rs 674 crore

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review also increased by 20.01 per cent to Rs 2,721 crore

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lodha Developers’ profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew by about 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY), to ₹674.7 crore. The profit growth is on the back of revenue growth, significant operating, and financial leverage, the company said.
 
Lodha’s revenue (from operations) increased by 22.66 per cent YoY, to ₹3,491.7 crore, due to “industry tailwinds”.
 
“Structural industry tailwinds on the back of low home-ownership levels, rising household incomes, strong affordability, low mortgage rates, combined with ever-increasing customers’ desire to own quality homes from branded developers like Lodha, form the cornerstone of our business strategy to deliver 20 per cent topline growth on a sustainable basis for the foreseeable future,” said Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, Lodha Developers.
 
 
The company’s total expenses during the quarter under review also increased by 20.01 per cent to ₹2,721 crore.
 
The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹1,200 crore, up 25 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its Ebitda margin stood at 34.4 per cent.

Earlier, the company reported its best-ever Q1 pre-sales performance with pre-sales of ₹4,450 crore, up 10 per cent YoY. Lodha stated that this performance would’ve been even superior had its sales not been impacted during the two weeks of uncertainty due to the India-Pakistan war. 
 
Lodha added five new projects across the Mumbai metropolitan region, Pune, and Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹22,700 crore, to its portfolio in Q1 FY26, achieving more than 90 per cent of its FY26 business development guidance.
 
“This takes the total GDV addition since our IPO to more than ₹1 trillion, spread across 48 projects, which is a testament to the ‘Lodha’ brand attractiveness to land owne₹and the successful on-ground implementation of our ‘supermarket’ strategy for land acquisition in each micro-market. Such strong business development provides the opportunity and visibility for a consistent, granular and predictable growth over the long term,” Lodha added.
 
Additionally, the company’s net debt as of Q1FY26 stood at ₹5,080 crore, while its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.24x, below its ceiling of 0.5x. “Our exit cost of debt for Q1FY26 stands at 8.3 per cent (down 40 bps for the quarter)- among the lowest in the industry,” Lodha added.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 17 per cent, while its profit dipped by 26.79 per cent. 
 

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

