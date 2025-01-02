Mahindra Group is looking forward to the new year with hope and confidence, driven by its aspiration to achieve growth at scale, according to its CEO & Managing Director Anish Shah.

In his new year message to employees of the group, Shah said over the past year the group has accelerated its growth trajectory and its businesses are on an ambitious growth path and are firing on all cylinders.

"We look ahead with hope and confidence, driven by our aspiration to achieve growth at scale. We will continue to lead with purpose, to set audacious goals and work with discipline and determination to achieve them," he said.

Reflecting on 2024, Shah said, "It has been an incredible year in all dimensions, our performance far surpassed our audacious goals." Crediting the team Mahindra for turning "challenges into opportunities and aspirations into aspirations", he said, "We span sectors that cover nearly 70 per cent of India's GDP, and we are establishing a meaningful presence in each of these sectors.

"We have a balanced portfolio across auto, farm and services and have achieved a good equilibrium, where each segment contributes significantly to our overall profitability." Shah also reiterated that the group's core principles of purpose, people and customer centricity, have been instrumental in shaping its success.

"We are harnessing the transformative potential of AI and emerging technologies to create a 'wow' experience for our customers," Shah said.