Home / Markets / News / Lupin, Astra Microwave among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Lupin, Astra Microwave among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy: Astra Microwave Products has shown a strong movement in the last trading session, while Lupin has recently undergone a notable resurgence

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to buy today, September 15 - Recommendations by Osho Krishan, Angel One

NSE Scrip: Astra Microwave Products

View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹1,085
 
Astra Microwave Products has shown a strong movement in the last trading session, bouncing off the cluster of its short-term EMAs on the daily chart and supported by high trading volumes. Recently, the stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout, aligning with the 20-week EMA, suggesting it is likely to regain momentum. Additionally, the alignment of momentum indicators, along with a positive crossover in the 14-week RSI, indicates the potential for sustained momentum in the near future. 
 

Hence, we recommend to 'BUY' Astra Microwave around ₹1,080-1,070 | Stop-loss: ₹1,000 | Target price: ₹1,200-1,240

NSE Scrip: Lupin

View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹2,043
 
Lupin has recently undergone a notable resurgence, marked by a multi-week breakout observed on the daily chart. The stock has ascended above the 200-day SMA, and has also demonstrated a positive crossover between the 20-day and 50-day DEMA. Furthermore, the stock has displayed early indicators of a trend reversal on the SuperTrend indicator, bolstering the bullish outlook. In addition, the MACD signal line has experienced a positive crossover near the zero line, which contributes to the overall bullish sentiment.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Lupin around ₹2,030-2,020 | Stop loss: ₹1,920 | Target: ₹2,150-2,160

 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

