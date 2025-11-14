Lupin launches generic injection in US with 180-day exclusivity

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has launched a generic medication to treat schizophrenia in the US with 180 days of exclusivity.

The company has launched Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, single-dose vials, with 180-day CGT exclusivity in the US, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

This follows the recent approval received from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

This is the company's first product using proprietary technology from PrecisionSphere, the Long-acting Injectable (LAI) platform developed by its subsidiary Nanomi BV.

Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Risperdal Consta LAI.