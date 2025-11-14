Home / Companies / News / Lupin launches generic injection in US with 180-day exclusivity

Lupin launches generic injection in US with 180-day exclusivity

The company has launched Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, single-dose vials

drugs, pharma
This follows the recent approval received from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has launched a generic medication to treat schizophrenia in the US with 180 days of exclusivity.

The company has launched Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, single-dose vials, with 180-day CGT exclusivity in the US, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

This follows the recent approval received from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

This is the company's first product using proprietary technology from PrecisionSphere, the Long-acting Injectable (LAI) platform developed by its subsidiary Nanomi BV.

Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Risperdal Consta LAI.

It is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for the maintenance treatment of bipolar disorder in adults.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2025 data, Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension has estimated sales of USD 187 million combined for 25 mg, 37.5 mg and 50 mg in the US.

"It highlights our commitment to expanding our portfolio of differentiated, complex products, marking a significant step forward in our pursuit of developing novel long-acting injectables across diverse therapeutic areas," Lupin President US Generics Spiro Gavaris stated.

Shares of the drug maker were trading 0.37 per cent down at Rs 2,045.40 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIL to build 1 GW AI data centre in Andhra, deepen investment footprint

Adani Group to invest ₹63,000 cr in two major power projects in Assam

MakeMyTrip partners with Emoha to launch senior-friendly holiday packages

Adani Group to invest Rs 1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over next decade

Suraj Estate aims ₹1,200 cr revenue from new commercial project in Mumbai

Topics :LupinDrugmakerDrug makers

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story