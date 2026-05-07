Mahindra group appoints Vimal Agarwal as group chief internal auditor

Mahindra Group has appointed Vimal Agarwal as its Group Chief Internal Auditor with effect from July 1, 2026, as the conglomerate strengthens its focus on governance, risk management and internal controls.

Agarwal, who currently serves as chief financial officer (CFO) of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, will also become part of the company’s senior management personnel. He will succeed K N Vaidyanathan, executive vice-president and Group Chief Internal Auditor, who is set to retire on June 30 after a career spanning four decades, including more than 14 years with the Mahindra Group.

In a statement, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, said Agarwal brings over 25 years of experience across finance, governance and business strategy. He added that Agarwal is recognised for strengthening governance frameworks, enhancing internal controls and supporting leadership teams in executing growth strategies. Mahindra also acknowledged Vaidyanathan’s contribution to the group and wished him well for his retirement.