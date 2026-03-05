Metlife GCC leases 75,000 sq ft in Noida's Oxygen Business Park

Analytics firm Metlife’s global capacity centre (GCC) has leased 75,000 square feet of office space at Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REIT’s) Oxygen Business Park in Sector 144, Noida.

According to transaction documents with Propstack, the GCC will pay ₹41.84 lakh as monthly rent for a chargeable area of 74,732 square feet. This puts the monthly rent rate at ₹56 per square foot.

The lease agreement is applicable for five years, with the rent seeing a 15 per cent escalation after three years. This would take the total rental spend to ₹26.61 crore for the overall five years, with rent commencement starting from 1 July this year.

The company will be taking space on the 12th and 13th floors in Tower 3 of Oxygen Business Park. The GCC already leases 291,000 square feet of office space in Oxygen Business Park Tower 2 from 2024. The Metlife GCC deal comes at a time of continued demand for office space in India’s tier-I cities. Last month, US technology major IBM leased around 230,000 square feet of office space in Tata Realty and Infrastructure’s Intellion Park in Gurugram. Intellion Park itself has seen several high-profile deals over the last few months, with Eternia Limited’s food services company Zomato leasing over 270,000 square feet at the property.