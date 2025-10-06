Monday, October 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola becomes 1st Indian automaker to get govt nod for in-house ferrite motor

This marks a breakthrough milestone that eliminates reliance on imported rare-earth motors with permanent magnets, the Bengaluru-based firm said

The company first introduced its ferrite motor at its annual 'Sankalp 2025' event in August this year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Ola Electric on Monday said it has become the first two-wheeler EV manufacturer to receive government certification for its in-house developed rare-earth-free ferrite motor.

This marks a breakthrough milestone that eliminates reliance on imported rare-earth motors with permanent magnets, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The certification has been granted by Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, after Ola Electric's ferrite motor underwent rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041, that is notified by the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India, it added.

AIS 041 is an Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) issued by the Automotive Research Association of India under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

 

The tests showed that the company's in-house developed ferrite motor's performance matched that of the motors with rare-earth permanent magnet motors in terms of net power for 7kW and 11 kW variants, it said.

The ferrite motor delivers efficiency, performance, and durability on par with rare-earth permanent magnet motors, while dramatically lowering costs and de-risking supply chain fluctuations, Ola Electric said.

The company first introduced its ferrite motor at its annual 'Sankalp 2025' event in August this year.

With this certification, Ola Electric will begin integrating the ferrite motor across its product lineup, further enhancing performance, affordability, and sustainability for millions of Indian consumers, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ola Ola Electric Mobility Automakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

