Shriram Finance likely to cross ₹3 trn AUM, targets 10 mn customers in Q2

Shriram Finance, one of the largest retail non-banking financial companies in India, expects its total assets under management (AUM) to cross Rs 3 trillion by the end of this fiscal, up from Rs 2.72 trillion currently. Its live customer base is also likely to touch 10 million within the current quarter (Q2), a top company executive said.

“If you calculate a growth rate of 15 per cent, then we should reach Rs 3 trillion by the end of this fiscal. This quarter itself, we will clock 10 million live customers, up from 9.7 million now, who are paying the instalments,” said Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice-Chairman, Shriram Finance.

This represents a more than 75 per cent increase in AUM from Rs 1.71 trillion, and a 49 per cent rise in the customer base from 6.7 million in December 2021, during the merger announcement of Shriram Capital Ltd and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd with Shriram Transport Finance Ltd (STFC) to create the current Shriram Finance. This was part of the larger restructuring process of the Shriram Group, which later divested its housing finance arm to Warburg Pincus to focus on the primary vehicle and retail lending business. Its structure was simplified further through the exit of the Piramal Group this year.

ALSO READ: Shriram Finance Q1 results: PAT up 9% at ₹2,156 cr on healthy loan growth At the end of the first quarter of FY26, the company’s AUM increased by 16.62 per cent, reaching Rs 2.72 trillion, compared to Rs 2.33 trillion during the June quarter of 2024. “When the product suite expands, you are able to retain existing customers who need multiple products. That is how we are able to increase our customer base and growth. It helped us with margins as well. Overall, it is a win-win situation,” Revankar said. Shriram Finance posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,159.39 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 6 per cent from Rs 2,030.64 crore during the April to June quarter of 2024-25. The company’s total income rose by 20 per cent during the April to June period of FY26, to Rs 11,542.44 crore, compared to Rs 9,609.71 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

Revankar said that the rise in activity in the agriculture sector may contribute to improved performance during the second quarter. "The quarter went well. On all parameters, the company has performed very well. There is a small improvement in asset quality. I wouldn’t say the environment is difficult, but it is slower growth than expected in the first quarter. I attribute it to the early onset of the monsoon,” he said. "In a way, it is good, as you have an advantage during the second quarter. Already, we are seeing higher average cultivation. All these benefits will start coming in after Ganesh Chaturthi in August. So, the second quarter can have some positive impact," Revankar added.