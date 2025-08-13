Homegrown L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd and Japan-based ITOCHU Corporation have joined hands to develop a green ammonia project of 300 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) capacity in Gujarat, to target opportunities in the maritime sector.

The project will come up over a land parcel acquired by parent Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Kandla in Gujarat last year, L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the statement, LTEG has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan to develop and commercialise a 300 KTPA green ammonia project at Kandla in Gujarat.

"The latest collaboration supports LTEG's strategic vision to establish a presence across the green energy value chain and complements ITOCHU's initiatives to introduce low-carbon ammonia as a zero-emission marine fuel," LTEG said.