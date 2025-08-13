Home / Companies / News / L&T Energy, Japan's ITOCHU to develop green ammonia project in Gujarat

L&T Energy, Japan's ITOCHU to develop green ammonia project in Gujarat

The project will come up over a land parcel acquired by parent Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Kandla in Gujarat last yea

Di-Ammonia Phosphate, DAP
The latest collaboration supports LTEG's strategic vision to establish a presence across the green energy value chain. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Homegrown L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd and Japan-based ITOCHU Corporation have joined hands to develop a green ammonia project of 300 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) capacity in Gujarat, to target opportunities in the maritime sector.

The project will come up over a land parcel acquired by parent Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Kandla in Gujarat last year, L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the statement, LTEG has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan to develop and commercialise a 300 KTPA green ammonia project at Kandla in Gujarat.

"The latest collaboration supports LTEG's strategic vision to establish a presence across the green energy value chain and complements ITOCHU's initiatives to introduce low-carbon ammonia as a zero-emission marine fuel," LTEG said.

Under the agreement, LTEG and ITOCHU will collaborate on the development of the green ammonia facility, with ITOCHU planning to offtake the product for bunkering applications in Singapore, it said.

"The partnership with ITOCHU reflects L&T's larger vision of enabling a cleaner, greener future through sustainable business focus," Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T, said.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the USD 30 billion Larsen & Toubro (L&T), L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions across the green hydrogen value chain.

The company offers integrated solutions through advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and dedicated R&D.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Optiemus Infracom targets ₹2,000 cr revenue from tempered glass screens

Juniper Green Energy gets ₹1,739 cr debt funding from Ireda for renewables

Govt to begin LIC stake sale roadshows, may sell 3% stake in first tranche

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 121,500 SUVs in US over suspension defect

SpiceJet inks damp-lease deal for 5 Boeing 737s ahead of winter schedule

Topics :larsen and tourboGujaratgreen power

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story