Homegrown L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd and Japan-based ITOCHU Corporation have joined hands to develop a green ammonia project of 300 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) capacity in Gujarat, to target opportunities in the maritime sector.
The project will come up over a land parcel acquired by parent Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Kandla in Gujarat last year, L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) said in a statement on Wednesday.
As per the statement, LTEG has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan to develop and commercialise a 300 KTPA green ammonia project at Kandla in Gujarat.
"The latest collaboration supports LTEG's strategic vision to establish a presence across the green energy value chain and complements ITOCHU's initiatives to introduce low-carbon ammonia as a zero-emission marine fuel," LTEG said.
Under the agreement, LTEG and ITOCHU will collaborate on the development of the green ammonia facility, with ITOCHU planning to offtake the product for bunkering applications in Singapore, it said.
"The partnership with ITOCHU reflects L&T's larger vision of enabling a cleaner, greener future through sustainable business focus," Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T, said.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of the USD 30 billion Larsen & Toubro (L&T), L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd (LTEG) is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions across the green hydrogen value chain.
The company offers integrated solutions through advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and dedicated R&D.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
