Tata Motors enters Dominican Republic with range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has forayed into the Dominican Republic market through a strategic partnership with Equimax, its authorised distributor.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and introduces a tailored portfolio of commercial vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of the region's logistics, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery sectors, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

"The Dominican Republic presents a high-potential market aligned with Tata Motors' commercial vehicles' global growth ambitions. With its growing economy and infrastructure, our advanced commercial vehicle solutions are well-positioned to support national development goals," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Head International Business Asif Shamim said. Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9- to 71-seater passenger transport solutions.