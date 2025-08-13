Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors enters Dominican Republic with range of commercial vehicles

The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and introduces a tailored portfolio of commercial vehicles

Tata motors
Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9- to 71-seater passenger transport solutions. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has forayed into the Dominican Republic market through a strategic partnership with Equimax, its authorised distributor.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and introduces a tailored portfolio of commercial vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of the region's logistics, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery sectors, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

"The Dominican Republic presents a high-potential market aligned with Tata Motors' commercial vehicles' global growth ambitions. With its growing economy and infrastructure, our advanced commercial vehicle solutions are well-positioned to support national development goals," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Head International Business Asif Shamim said.  Tata Motors said its commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9- to 71-seater passenger transport solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tata MotorsDominican Republicvehicles

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

