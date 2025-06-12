Mercedes-Benz sees surge in customisation; luxury EV sales up 66%

Mercedes-Benz India, which launched a collector’s edition of the AMG G 63 priced at ₹4.3 crore, says that demand for customisation is on the rise for top-end vehicles as people want their cars to stand out. Some customers pay in the range of ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore on top of the price of the car for personalising it.

Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said that it is a small and exclusive community of owners who have these TEVs and they wish to have some differentiation in their cars, making them distinct in their circles. Customisations typically include bespoke colours or engraving customer names on grab handles, or edition-specific branding elements. Iyer said that Mercedes also has kits priced around ₹10 lakh which they offer to customers for personalising their cars.

ALSO READ: Skoda aims automatics to form 70% of India sales, eyes 3% market share The company feels that demand for personalisation is rising, and is not just limited to youngsters. For models like the G 63, almost 75 per cent of the cars sold are personalised, which can be slightly lower for some other models like the Maybach S-Class (around 60 per cent). Iyer also pointed out that luxury electric vehicles have done exceptionally well this year, with industry volumes growing by 66 per cent and crossing 2,000 units in the first five months of 2025. Mercedes-Benz India has seen a 73 per cent rise in sales of EVs. EV penetration has reached 11 per cent for the luxury segment.