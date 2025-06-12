Home / Companies / News / Mercedes-Benz sees surge in customisation; luxury EV sales up 66%

Mercedes-Benz sees surge in customisation; luxury EV sales up 66%

Mercedes-Benz India launches collector's AMG G 63 as demand for personalisation grows; luxury EV sales rise 66 per cent in Jan-May, driven by new-age preferences

Mercedes
premium
Customisations typically include bespoke colours or engraving customer names on grab handles, or edition-specific branding elements. (Photo: Reuters)
Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mercedes-Benz India, which launched a collector’s edition of the AMG G 63 priced at ₹4.3 crore, says that demand for customisation is on the rise for top-end vehicles as people want their cars to stand out. Some customers pay in the range of ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore on top of the price of the car for personalising it.
 
Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said that it is a small and exclusive community of owners who have these TEVs and they wish to have some differentiation in their cars, making them distinct in their circles. Customisations typically include bespoke colours or engraving customer names on grab handles, or edition-specific branding elements. Iyer said that Mercedes also has kits priced around ₹10 lakh which they offer to customers for personalising their cars.
 
The company feels that demand for personalisation is rising, and is not just limited to youngsters. For models like the G 63, almost 75 per cent of the cars sold are personalised, which can be slightly lower for some other models like the Maybach S-Class (around 60 per cent). 
 
Iyer also pointed out that luxury electric vehicles have done exceptionally well this year, with industry volumes growing by 66 per cent and crossing 2,000 units in the first five months of 2025. Mercedes-Benz India has seen a 73 per cent rise in sales of EVs. EV penetration has reached 11 per cent for the luxury segment.
 
As for the AMG G 63 collector’s edition, the company will offer only 30 cars for India and bookings opened on Thursday. The development process of this special edition car involved collaboration between Mercedes-Benz India and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. “At Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, we are proud to have played a key role in shaping this India-inspired collector’s edition of the AMG G 63. With this edition, we aimed to go beyond performance and create a vehicle that resonates with India’s unique identity,” said Manu Saale, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India.
 
Iyer said that MBRDI is working on market-relevant solutions, be it ground clearance or ADAS features.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India crash: I would like to express deep sorrow, says CEO Wilson

Mood turns sombre at Bombay House after Air India Dreamliner crash

Premium

P&G Hygiene cautiously optimistic amid rural recovery, urban drag

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim launches AI assistant Kruti for daily tasks

Premium

Skoda aims automatics to form 70% of India sales, eyes 3% market share

Topics :Luxury carMercedes-Benz IndiaEV market

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story