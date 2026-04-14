PhysicsWallah set to acquire stake in test-prep platform Rojgar With Ankit

Rojgar With Ankit is a YouTube-based education platform, which is similar to how PW began its journey. Based on the information available on its website and social media platforms, RWA primarily offers courses related to examinations for the railways, banking, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), and defence, among others. Additionally, it provides resources related to the joint entrance examination (JEE) for engineering, national eligibility-cum entrance test (NEET) for medicine, and for board examinations such as the UP Board (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Bihar School Examination Board.