Porsche tones down EV ambitions, says mobility transition will take 'years'

Luxury carmaker Porsche expects the transition to electric vehicles to take longer than it thought, it said on Monday, having previously said its aim was for 80% of sales to be all-electric by 2030.



It has now watered down that goal by tying it explicitly to customer demand and developments in the electromobility sector, saying in a statement only that it could now deliver on the 80% target if those factors warrant it.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The transition to electric cars is taking longer than we thought five years ago," Porsche said in a statement.

