Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Porsche India posts record best retail sales at 914 units in 2023

Besides, a record 65 units of the iconic 911 model were delivered in the same period, it added

Porsche India

New showrooms will be opened in Pune and Hyderabad in the first half of the year as part of a continuing network expansion, Porsche India said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luxury sports car maker Porsche India on Tuesday reported its best retail sales with 914 units in 2023, a growth of 17 per cent over the previous year.
The company also fulfilled its commitment of an electric future by recording the highest number of 113 Taycan deliveries to date, Porsche India said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Besides, a record 65 units of the iconic 911 model were delivered in the same period, it added.
Porsche India Brand Director, Manolito Vujicic said,"2023 was another strong year for Porsche India where sales of every model played a significant factor in our encouraging result."

He further said it sets a good benchmark for 2024 which will see several new products being launched, as well as further expansion to the retail network.
New showrooms will be opened in Pune and Hyderabad in the first half of the year as part of a continuing network expansion, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Porsche expects around 80% sales in India from EVs by 2030: Senior official

Volkswagen Group's auto sales up 8% in India, reached 145,713 units in 2023

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Carmakers Mercedes, Lexus, Audi expect bumper sales in festive period

Car sales to cross 4 mn mark this year on strong demand despite price hikes

Suzlon bags 642 MW project from ACPL to set wind turbines in Andhra

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption amid quality control issue

Ranjan Pai may invest additional $50-60 million in Byju's-owned Aakash

L&T's construction arm bags order to set up solar power plant in Dubai

Fever FM announces it is shutting down due to 'evolving trends' in media

Topics : porsche india Luxury car sales Porsche dealer Luxury carmakers luxury car market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon