Practo expands to UAE, targets markets with large Indian diaspora

Bengaluru-based integrated healthcare platform Practo has launched its services in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), beginning with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The company stated in a media briefing that it is targeting markets with a large Indian diaspora as part of its next phase of expansion.

“Practo’s expansion strategy reflects our commitment to making Indian healthcare innovations accessible globally. Following our achievement of profitability in FY24 and sustained performance with positive cash flows in FY25, we are excited to extend Practo’s reach in the UAE. This is just the beginning as we scale our efforts to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide,” said Shashank ND, co-founder and chief executive officer, Practo.

Shashank noted that Practo has maintained a B2B presence in the UAE for over a decade, providing hospital management software to leading healthcare institutions such as Life Medical Center, Emirates Hospital, and Healthcare Organisation UAE.

Combined, Saudi Arabia and the UAE contribute 10–15 per cent of Practo’s annual revenue through its B2B operations. On the B2C front, the company is witnessing annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of $200,000 from these markets.

The platform currently supports over 31,000 doctors, 3,000 healthcare facilities, and records 50,000 monthly active users in the UAE. Some of the clinics and hospitals partnered with Practo in the country include e-Kaya Skin Clinic, Sulaiman Habib Hospital and Clinics, Micris Dental, Smile On Dental Clinic, and Quintinha Hospitals.

With its recent launch, the health-tech firm further expands its reach by offering a one-stop solution that goes beyond individual hospital networks. Users gain 24x7 access to verified doctors across top specialties such as dentistry, dermatology, gynaecology, general practice, ENT, physiotherapy, and psychiatry, with instant appointment booking.

The company believes that with many users frequently travelling between India and the Gulf for medical or personal reasons, Practo’s cross-border presence enables seamless continuity of care. The platform connects UAE-based users with top Indian providers and vice versa, supporting patients across both regions. Users can search by specialty, symptoms, surgeries, or treatment options.