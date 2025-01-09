Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Health-tech platform Practo narrows losses to Rs 17 crore, revenue up 22%

Health-tech platform Practo narrows losses to Rs 17 crore, revenue up 22%

Practo reported a 68 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY22 to FY24. The company's Ebitda margins rose to 40 per cent from near zero in FY22

Practo

Practo is excited to continue this momentum, with ambitious plans for growth with profitability in the coming year | (Photo: Google Play)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Health-tech platform Practo on Thursday reported revenue of Rs 240 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), up 22 per cent year-on-year. The company narrowed its losses to Rs 17 crore compared to Rs 99 crore in FY23.
 
Practo reported a 68 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY22 to FY24. The company’s Ebitda margins rose to 40 per cent from near zero in FY22.
 
“Practo is excited to continue this momentum, with ambitious plans for growth with profitability in the coming year. Our focus on the core business has driven exceptional results. Our goal has always been on improving healthcare outcomes while building a sustainable business,” said Shashank ND, cofounder and chief executive officer, Practo.
 
 
Going forward, the company aims to solidify its position as a leading national player, targeting Ebitda positivity for the full year and achieving double-digit growth by the end of FY25.
 
Moreover, Practo plans to strengthen its core India operations by expanding in existing regions, entering new domestic markets, and growing its global presence.
 
The company is also investing in advanced tools and solutions, backed by artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance healthcare outcomes and improve patient experiences. Practo is currently exploring opportunities to expand its healthcare solutions globally. 

More From This Section

Lupin Pharma

Lupin receives US FDA tentative approval for Ivacaftor Oral Granules

WHO, World Health Organization

Amid concerns, WHO official says HMPV virus 'expected during winter'

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV scare: Centre asks states to enhance surveillance, create awareness

Torrent Pharma

India striving to be global healthcare custodian: Torrent's Samir Mehta

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV cases in India: Simple Do's and Don'ts to safeguard your health

Topics : Practo health tech healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon