PTC Industries bags DRDO order to develop component for light weight tank

PTC Industries on Thursday said it has secured a design and development order from DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) to develop a titanium cradle for the 105 mm Indian Light Weight Tank, marking the company's entry into design-led development of mission-critical defence components.

In an exchange filing, the company said it will, for the first time, design, develop, validate and manufacture a defence critical component, moving beyond its traditional "build-to-print" contracts.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over 2.5 years, while its value has not been disclosed due to strategic and confidentiality considerations.

The titanium cradle is a critical structural component that supports the tank's main gun barrel and breech, houses the recoil mechanism and transfers firing forces to the turret structure, PTC Industries said in a regulatory filing.

It is designed for the 105 mm Indian Light Weight Tank being developed under DRDO's indigenous armoured vehicle programme. Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal described the contract as a "significant milestone", saying it strengthens the company's ability to support more complex defence programmes that require both engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing. “We believe light-weighting will become increasingly important across tanks, artillery systems and other land defence platforms, and Titanium alloys can play a major role in enabling this transition,” he said. Boost for indigenous defence manufacturing Titanium is increasingly being used in defence platforms because of its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance and fatigue performance, making it suitable for lightweight armoured vehicles operating in high-altitude and difficult terrain.