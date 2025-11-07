PWD to partner with Indian Oil for maintenance and upgrade of flyovers

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to partner with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to garner support for its CSR initiative 'adopt a flyover' project, sources said on Friday.

Under the initiative, private firms can adopt public infrastructure, taking responsibility for its maintenance, beautification, and cleanliness, in return for limited advertising rights on the adopted structures.

In July this year, a decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma to prepare large infrastructure proposals that align with the public-private partnership (PPP) framework and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The shift in policy comes amid concerns over delays and cost overruns in previous public infrastructure projects due to funding limitations. One of those projects is the 'adopt a flyover' project, based on the PPP model for cleanliness and better care of road infrastructure, officials added.

According to officials, a meeting was held between company representatives and the PWD minister, where directions were given to the department to define the modalities of the plan. "We are planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IOC to get support for the government's CSR initiative. The site (flyover) would be handed over to the company for two years for maintenance. Further details are being worked on," sources said. For this initiative, PWD has identified 94 flyovers across the national capital where public amenities could be developed beneath the structures. The new initiative aims to transform these often encroached upon, untidy and neglected areas into vibrant, functional zones that serve public needs and enhance the city's aesthetics, officials added.