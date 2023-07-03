Home / Companies / News / Rebel Foods enters Saudi, aims to build $100 mn food delivery biz in 3 yrs

Rebel Foods enters Saudi, aims to build $100 mn food delivery biz in 3 yrs

Rebel Foods currently operates over 45 brands across multiple countries such as India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Rebel Foods cloud kitchen in Mumbai.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home-grown food-tech company Rebel Foods, with brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani, on Monday announced its foray in Saudi Arabia and said it aims to become a USD 100 million food delivery business over the next three years.

This foray is in partnership with Dubai-headquartered KitchenPark and dynamic Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Al Hokair-founded Kitch, it added.

The company launched two cloud kitchens in Riyadh located in Sulaymaniyah and Qurtoba which will offer Rebel's signature brands such as The Messy Burger, Oven Story Pizzas, Fricken' Fried Chicken and The 500 Calorie Project, the company said in a statement.

This will be closely followed by the launch of Behrouz Biryani, Faasos and Mandarin Oak, which are Rebel's popular brands in the Indian and Chinese cuisine markets in the Middle East.

"The Middle East or the MENA market is a key region for Rebel Foods and we are investing significantly to build our cloud kitchen network and to strengthen our brands," Rebel Foods CEO - International Markets, Vishal Khithani said.

Khithani further noted that "we are extremely proud to be India's first food tech player to enter the Saudi Arabia market. Starting with these two kitchens, we are aiming to build a USD 100 million food delivery business in the country over the next three years with our cloud kitchen network."

Rebel Foods currently operates over 45 brands across multiple countries such as India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

"We aim to add over 60 internet restaurants in Riyadh and will soon expand to other cities in Saudi Arabia such as Jeddah, Dammam and Khobar," Khithani said.

Also Read

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Vistara starts Mumbai-Dammam flight; second Saudi destination after Jeddah

Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr in round led by Binny Bansal's investment fund

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes: State media

FEMA case: Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani appears before ED

VE Commercial Vehicles reports 6.5% rise in sales at 6,715 units in June

Manganese major MOIL sees record quarterly production in April-June 2023

Govt calls off strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans, scraps firm's bid

Audi sales nearly double in H1 of CY2023 on surge in premium car demand

Topics :Saudi ArabiaFood deliveryFaasos

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story