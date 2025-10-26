Home / Companies / News / Reliance investments in AI infra may top $12-15 bn: Morgan Stanley

Reliance investments in AI infra may top $12-15 bn: Morgan Stanley

Ambani had at the company's annual shareholder meeting in August announced a major push into AI through a new subsidiary and strategic partnerships

reliance, reliance industries
The first phase of the data centre is already underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd may spend about USD 12-15 billion over the next few years on AI infrastructure that could include a giant 1GW data centre, Morgan Stanley said in a report.

Ambani had at the company's annual shareholder meeting in August announced a major push into AI through a new subsidiary and strategic partnerships.

A new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence will spearhead the conglomerate's AI initiatives that will be centered around four pillars -- Infrastructure (building gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers), Partnerships (collaborating with global tech leaders to bring cutting-edge AI solutions to India), Services (developing AI-powered services tailored for Indian consumers, small businesses, and enterprises in sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture) and Talent (investing in upskilling and nurturing India's AI workforce).

Reliance has re-invented itself every decade, and AI is set to reshape its equity story, Morgan Stanley said in the report.

Gen AI deployment enables large-scale capital deployment while unlocking value through synergies across energy, digital, consumer, and media verticals.

"We estimate that Reliance will spend approximately USD 12-15 billion on AI infrastructure to develop a 1GW datacenter, underwriting about 25 per cent of the capacity itself (roughly USD 7 billion for datacenter infrastructure and USD 5 billion for the 250MW of chips the company will deploy directly)," it said.

It is expected that the remaining capacity will be leased to hyperscalers and LLM providers as 'Datacenter as a Service'.

The first phase of the data centre is already underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

"We believe Reliance can utilize its initial 100MW of Gen AI datacenter capacity - which it has indicated will scale up over two years - to address inference demand from enterprises, as part of its enterprise stack offering and Sovereign AI initiatives," it said. "This effort will leverage its joint venture with Meta on small language models, as well as partnerships with Google and Azure."  Reliance on Saturday announced a dedicated AI joint venture with Meta's subsidiary, Facebook Overseas, Inc, named Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL). The partners have committed an initial investment of Rs 855 crore, with Reliance Intelligence holding a 70 per cent stake and Facebook Overseas holding 30 per cent.

The venture will combine Meta's open-source Llama AI models with Reliance's business network to create and distribute enterprise AI services for Indian companies.

Reliance is also collaborating with Google to establish a dedicated cloud region in Jamnagar, combining Reliance's infrastructure capabilities with Google's AI and cloud technologies.

Morgan Stanley saw an ROCE of about 11 per cent on the initial AI investments. For 'Datacenter as a Service', it estimated annual revenues of around USD 1.5-1.6 million per MW.

"Given data centers are significant energy consumers, Reliance can also underwrite more than 20GW of internal power demand, supporting 100GW of its solar panel capacity and 30-40GWh of its own battery capacity," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Energy looks to operationalise Pune's 5 GWh battery assembly unit in Q3

Unilever, L'Oral report strong growth from India's qcom, online channels

Ola Electric gets board nod to raise ₹1,500 crore through securities

Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

NCC bags ₹6,828 crore order from Coal India arm to extract, transport coal

Topics :Reliance IndustriesMorgan StanleyAI technology

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story