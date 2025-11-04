Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield to begin global rollout of e-bikes in 2026: CEO Govindarajan

The company, which showcased its second electric bike Flying Flea S6 here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA, is working to create the market for its electric bike, said CEO B Govindarajan

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors Group, will start the global commercial roll-out of its electric bikes under the Flying Flea brand from next year, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company, which showcased its second electric bike Flying Flea S6 here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA, is working to create the market for its electric bike and grow the category over a period of time, Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director and Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan told PTI Videos here.

"We will be into the market in 2026, first starting with Flying Flea C6, followed by (Flying Flea) S6," he said, in reply to a question about when Royal Enfield's electric bikes will hit the market.

When asked about the timeline for India's launch, Govindarajan said, "Once it's done in Europe, it will follow within a short window in India".

On how the company sees the contribution of the electric bikes to its overall sales, he said that at present, the company's focus is to take the Flying Flea brand to the market and create a space for it.

"Our focus is, as of now, taking it to the market. Is there a market currently? No, but it has to be improved, and we are confident that we will grow this category in time," Govindarajan noted.

When asked about the impact of GST rate reduction in the Indian market, he said it has boosted sales and Royal Enfield sold about 2.8 lakh vehicles during the festive period.

On the sales outlook going ahead, Govindarajan said the company sees it to continue to grow, "especially after the GST 2.0, the market is very buoyant".

Topics :Company NewsRoyal Enfieldtwo wheelersElectric Vehicles

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

